SPK Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPK) Shares Down 0.1%

SPK Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SPK) fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 30,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,077,000.

SPK Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. SPK Acquisition Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

