Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

Spire Global stock opened at 5.30 on Thursday. Spire Global has a 52-week low of 5.09 and a 52-week high of 19.50.

NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.

