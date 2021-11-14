Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.72

Shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and traded as high as $7.01. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 8,558,470 shares traded.

Separately, Pi Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sphere 3D in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $250.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,513,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 20.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

