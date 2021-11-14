Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.29). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPPI shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,531,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,559,000 after acquiring an additional 336,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,344,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,041,000 after buying an additional 718,149 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 11,048,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,430,000 after buying an additional 348,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after buying an additional 73,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 39,268 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $336.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

