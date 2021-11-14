Spectrecoin Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00148049 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00038294 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.06 or 0.00498444 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00017572 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00080467 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001556 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

