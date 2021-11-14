SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Penobscot Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Penobscot Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.9% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fure Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 97,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 87,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.10.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

