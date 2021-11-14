SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Purchased by DeGreen Capital Management LLC

DeGreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 523,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPIB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $878,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,819,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 293.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 54,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 40,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $37.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.