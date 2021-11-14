SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Lessened by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $212,572,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,242,000 after acquiring an additional 909,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after acquiring an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $174.45 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.95.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

