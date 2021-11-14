Spartan Protocol Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. In the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000554 BTC on exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $30.47 million and approximately $317,830.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00071177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00074005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00096147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,498.76 or 1.00480920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,512.79 or 0.07030363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 86,374,766 coins and its circulating supply is 85,674,313 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

