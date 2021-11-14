Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Critical Analysis

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Western New England Bancorp pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sound Financial Bancorp pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western New England Bancorp $92.13 million 2.28 $11.22 million $0.95 9.74 Sound Financial Bancorp $42.38 million 2.66 $8.94 million $4.10 10.48

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp. Western New England Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sound Financial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.2% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Western New England Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western New England Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western New England Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.11%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western New England Bancorp 24.24% 10.09% 0.92% Sound Financial Bancorp 24.78% 12.17% 1.18%

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats Western New England Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, MA.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

