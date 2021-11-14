Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SOHO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 324,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,206. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Sotherly Hotels worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

