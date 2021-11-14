Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,505,920. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $881,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sonos by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SONO opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. Sonos has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.42 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.