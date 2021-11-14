Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snap by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Snap by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 52.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $937,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,187,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,185,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,963,651 shares of company stock valued at $124,279,646.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

NYSE SNAP opened at $53.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.53. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

