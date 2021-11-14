Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMFKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of SMFKY stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smurfit Kappa Group (SMFKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.