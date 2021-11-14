Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMFKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of SMFKY stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

