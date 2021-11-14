Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Acquires Shares of 1,015 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 441,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.38.

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,918 shares of company stock worth $1,930,984 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ROK opened at $334.48 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $236.51 and a one year high of $345.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.