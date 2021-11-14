Smith & Nephew’s (SN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,760 ($22.99) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,379 ($18.02) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,880 ($24.56) to GBX 1,825 ($23.84) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,692.25 ($22.11).

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,321.50 ($17.27) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £11.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,309.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,435.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 1,227 ($16.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97).

In related news, insider Angie Risley acquired 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, with a total value of £3,436.40 ($4,489.68). Also, insider Rick Medlock acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,326 ($17.32) per share, for a total transaction of £36,465 ($47,641.76).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

