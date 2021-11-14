SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Raised to C$34.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRU.UN. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.40.

TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$32.26 on Friday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$22.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.98.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

