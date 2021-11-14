SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $281.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SITM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $306.83.

SITM opened at $254.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.14, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84. SiTime has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $301.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.03.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SiTime will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $58,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $416,807.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,866 shares of company stock worth $14,648,013. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 49.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

