SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIL shares. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TSE:SIL traded up C$0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 530,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,498. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$8.30 and a 52 week high of C$16.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a current ratio of 12.68.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

