Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Silk Road Medical posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SILK shares. Citigroup cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.69. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $386,980.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,635.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $292,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,017 shares of company stock worth $4,797,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

