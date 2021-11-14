Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s previous close.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.15.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $202.98 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $108.65 and a 12 month high of $207.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.29.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $761,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,245 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,897 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 496,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

