Shore Capital Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BME. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 584 ($7.63).

LON:BME opened at GBX 599.40 ($7.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 588.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 570.57. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 645.25 ($8.43).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

