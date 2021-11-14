Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.56, but opened at $6.91. Shift Technologies shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 50,821 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 114.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Shift Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

