Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Shift Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $513.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.72. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 752.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 218,592 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 951.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,311 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.