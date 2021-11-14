SHIELD (XSH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, SHIELD has traded up 4% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $198,937.84 and approximately $6.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,649.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,631.14 or 0.07163446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.39 or 0.00395033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $672.15 or 0.01039685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00086514 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.17 or 0.00428723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.82 or 0.00273505 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.58 or 0.00246841 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004538 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

