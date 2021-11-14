SHIBA INU (SHIB) Reaches Market Cap of $28.88 Billion

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SHIBA INU has traded down 8% against the dollar. SHIBA INU has a market cap of $28.88 billion and approximately $2.43 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIBA INU alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00070833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00073676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00096746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,139.94 or 1.00726515 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.24 or 0.07051554 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU Coin Profile

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,738,956,207,004 coins and its circulating supply is 549,095,509,738,353 coins. SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIBA INU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIBA INU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.