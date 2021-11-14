Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target Cut to C$0.65 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on S. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sherritt International to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of S stock opened at C$0.42 on Friday. Sherritt International has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$166.86 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.48.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

