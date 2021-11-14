Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SCL. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.93.

TSE:SCL opened at C$4.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of C$346.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$2.36 and a 52 week high of C$7.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.49.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

