Shard Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Shard has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $2.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Shard has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.