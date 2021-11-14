Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.37) Per Share

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will earn ($1.37) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.33). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

SNSE stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,705,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $179,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

