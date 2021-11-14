Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.46

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $91.46 and last traded at $79.98, with a volume of 113571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.93.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIGI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.76.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.22%.

In related news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

