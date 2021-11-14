Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.980-$3.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05 billion-$6.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.99 billion.
Select Medical has a one year low of $23.79 and a one year high of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.20.
About Select Medical
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
