Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.980-$3.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05 billion-$6.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.99 billion.

Select Medical has a one year low of $23.79 and a one year high of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.72%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.20.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

