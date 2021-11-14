Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

Select Medical has a payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Get Select Medical alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Select Medical will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.