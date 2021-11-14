Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seer Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing Proteograph(TM), which is an integrated solution consisting of consumables, automation instrumentation and proprietary software. Seer Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Seer in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SEER opened at $31.49 on Friday. Seer has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -22.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seer will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $377,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $659,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,432,800. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Seer by 284.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Seer by 103,840.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Seer by 249.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Seer during the third quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

