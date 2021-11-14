Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €72.00 by Warburg Research

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on G24. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €65.50 ($77.06) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €74.00 ($87.06).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €63.58 ($74.80) on Friday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €56.94 ($66.99) and a fifty-two week high of €73.36 ($86.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €67.25.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.