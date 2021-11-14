Scotiabank Cuts Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$17.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Altius Minerals stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

