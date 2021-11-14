Scotiabank Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.59. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HUN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,189,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after buying an additional 4,002,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after buying an additional 3,020,373 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after buying an additional 2,601,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,439,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

