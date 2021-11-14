Scotiabank Boosts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target to C$25.50

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RIOCF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.84 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Shares of RIOCF opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.7763 per share. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 4.25%.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

