SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SciPlay to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist Securities downgraded shares of SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of SciPlay from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SciPlay presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.27.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

