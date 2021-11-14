SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) & Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) Head to Head Contrast

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get SciPlay alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SciPlay and Betawave, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 1 8 3 0 2.17 Betawave 0 0 0 0 N/A

SciPlay presently has a consensus price target of $19.38, suggesting a potential upside of 6.87%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SciPlay and Betawave’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $582.20 million 3.99 $20.90 million $0.87 20.84 Betawave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than Betawave.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.4% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of SciPlay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and Betawave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay 3.59% 4.54% 3.49% Betawave N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

SciPlay has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Betawave has a beta of -7.74, indicating that its share price is 874% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SciPlay beats Betawave on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. The company was founded on November 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Betawave

Betawave Corp. engages in the provision of online platform. It involves in sale of online advertising for a portfolio of websites through Betawave Network. The firm develops websites in the field of immersive casual gaming, virtual world, social play and entertainment. The company was founded in May 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.