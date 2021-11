Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scientific Industries designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of laboratory equipment, including the world-renowned Vortex-Genie(r) Mixer, and produces and sells customized catalyst research instruments. The company, best known for its flagship product, the Vortex-Genie, is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of vortex mixers, shakers, and stirrers. The Company’s products are used primarily for research purposes by universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, clinics, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies and other related industries. It sells its products through Web site, catalogs, and laboratory equipment distributors. Scientific Industries is headquartered in Bohemia, New York. “

OTCMKTS:SCND opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Scientific Industries has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.21.

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates through the following segments: Benchtop Laboratory Equipment and Bioprocessing Systems. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets standard equipment for research in university and pharmacy laboratories sold through equipment distributors and online.The Bioprocessing Systems segment deals with the development and sublicensing of bioprocessing systems and products for research in university and industrial laboratories.

