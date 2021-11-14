Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 581.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.81.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.03%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

