Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $271,000 Position in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIWI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QIWI by 99.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of QIWI by 143.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QIWI by 21.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIWI in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of QIWI by 843.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $8.79 on Friday. QIWI plc has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $551.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. QIWI had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $83.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that QIWI plc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from QIWI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.58%.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

