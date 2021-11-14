Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,800 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fluor by 579.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,309,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 177,821 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 657,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.90. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

