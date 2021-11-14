Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBIV opened at $3.01 on Friday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $774.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.94.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

