Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of Newegg Commerce as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth $209,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth $246,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth $368,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter valued at $1,317,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NEGG opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60. Newegg Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $79.07.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

