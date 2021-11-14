Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 78,266 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.67. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $5.48.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.024 dividend. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

