Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBGSY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $35.66 on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

