Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 756 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 61,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $463,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.32.

Shares of DE opened at $358.86 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $249.08 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.96. The stock has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

