Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 718 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 28.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,668 shares of company stock worth $31,768,719 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $171.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.61. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $175.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.